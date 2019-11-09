Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Sunday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 14 to 16 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy/ misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.