Mostly Sunny Forecast For Karachi On Tuesday

Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:42 PM

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 22 to 24 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the last 24 hours.

Your Thoughts and Comments

