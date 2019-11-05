UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Forecast For Karachi On Wed

Tue 05th November 2019

Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Wed

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was expected to remain in the range of 22 to 24 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 percent humidity.

Dry weather with misty morning was likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the last 24 hours.

