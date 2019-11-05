Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Wed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was expected to remain in the range of 22 to 24 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 percent humidity.

Dry weather with misty morning was likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the last 24 hours.