Mostly Sunny, Hot Weather Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:06 PM

Mostly sunny, hot weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny and hot weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny and hot weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 38 to 40 and 23 to 25, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh, over the next 24 hours.

