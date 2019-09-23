UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mostly Sunny Weather For Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Mostly sunny weather for Karachi

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 percent humidity.

Mainly hot/ very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast that a moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue till Tuesday in Karachi and Southern parts of Sindh.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain 37 to 39 degrees centigrade during the period. Surface wind is likely to blow from East/southeast direction.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Heat Wave From

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;Rize Enrichment Programmes&#03 ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt boost defence ties

8 minutes ago

Northern forced to follow-on in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school ..

3 minutes ago

Mehran University to conduct interviews of candida ..

3 minutes ago

Mehran University advises students to obtain hoste ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.