Mostly sunny weather for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 percent humidity.

Mainly hot/ very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast that a moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue till Tuesday in Karachi and Southern parts of Sindh.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain 37 to 39 degrees centigrade during the period. Surface wind is likely to blow from East/southeast direction.