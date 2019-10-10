UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Weather Forecast For Karachi On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

