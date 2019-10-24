UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Weather Forecast For Karachi On Friday

Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:22 PM

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with hazy or misty morning is likely to prevailover the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

