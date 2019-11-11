Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 17 to 19 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the last 24 hours.