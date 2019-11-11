UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mostly Sunny Weather Forecast For Karachi On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:35 PM

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 17 to 19 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

PM Khan takes notice of officials' in action on Pa ..

10 minutes ago

Finance Minister briefs senior officers about KP G ..

3 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi to inaugurate Int'l Consumer Product ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Armenia to Continue Boosting Cooperation i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Boosts Oil Production to 65.43Mln ..

3 minutes ago

Russia slams 'wave of violence' that forced Morale ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.