UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mostly Sunny Weather Forecast For Karachi On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 14 to 16 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool/cold night and misty/foggy morning is likely in central and upper parts, whereas, hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail elsewhere in the region during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Kiev Wants to Discuss Prisoner Exchange in Donbas ..

14 seconds ago

UK Political Director to Discuss Iranian Nuclear P ..

16 seconds ago

Politically Motivated Sanctions Inflict 'Colossal' ..

18 seconds ago

Russia 'shouldn't touch' Lenin's body in mausoleum ..

25 seconds ago

Gold price gains Rs 300, traded at Rs 85,450 per t ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.