Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 14 to 16 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool/cold night and misty/foggy morning is likely in central and upper parts, whereas, hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail elsewhere in the region during the next 24 hours.