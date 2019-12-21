Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was expected to remain in the range of 13 to 15 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool/cold night and misty/foggy morning was likely to prevail over central and upper parts whereas hazy/misty morning was likely to prevail elsewhere in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.