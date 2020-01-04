Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 11 to 13 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning is likely to prevail over upper and central parts, whereas hazy/ misty morning is likely to prevail in lower parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.