Mostly Sunny Weather Forecast For Karachi On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 09 to 11 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Cold and dry weather with misty/foggy morning is likely to prevail in central and upper parts of the Sindh province, whereas with hazy/misty morning in lower province during the next 24hours.

