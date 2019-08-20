Mostly sunny weather forecast in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mostly sunny weather for the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast mostly sunny weather for the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degree centigrades with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather was expected over most parts of Sindh and partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle along the coast during the next 24 hours.