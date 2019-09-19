UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Weather Likely In Karachi On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:53 PM

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

The weather is expected to remain mainly hot and dry over Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

