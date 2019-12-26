UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Weather Likely In Karachi On Friday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:32 PM

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was expected to remain in the range of 08 to 10 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning was likely to prevail over central and upper parts, whereas hazy/misty morning was likely to prevail elsewhere in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

