Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 25 to 27, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather with windy conditions is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh.

However, partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of dust-storm /light rain at isolated places is expected in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the next 24 hours.