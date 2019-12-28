UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Weather Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:03 PM

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain between the range of 09 to 11 degree centigrade with 70 to 80 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cold night and misty morning is likely to prevail over central and upper parts of the country, whereas hazy morning is also likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh province during this time span.

