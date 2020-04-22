Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot & dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However windy condition may prevail in lower parts of the province in the next 24 hours.