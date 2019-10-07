Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degrees centigrade with 45 to 55 per cent humidity.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh provinceduring the next 24 hours.