Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city was expected to remain in the range of 09 to 11 degrees centigrade with 70 to 80 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning was likely to prevail over upper and central parts whereas hazy/ misty morning was likely to prevail elsewhere in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.