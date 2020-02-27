Mother, daughter died, four injured in accident at Daska-Sambrial road

Mother and daughter died whereas four others critically injured in a traffic accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rikshaw at Daska-Sambrial road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Mother and daughter died whereas four others critically injured in a traffic accident on Thursday when a tractor-trolly hit a rikshaw at Daska-Sambrial road.

According to Rescue 1122, a rikshaw on its way when a speedy tractor-trolly collided head with it.

As a result, Aliya (27) and Inshaal (3) died on the spot while Abid, Ilyas, Qamar and Waris sustained injuries.

The locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations were under way.