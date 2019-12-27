Motorists advised to avoid unnecessary travel in foggy conditions

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Friday urged the motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the prevailing foggy conditions in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Friday urged the motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the prevailing foggy conditions in various parts of the country.

An official of NHMP advised the motorists they should drive carefully on motorway and highways observing road safety rules during foggy conditions.

He said road-users should either call NHMP helpline 130 or check NHMP mobile phone app Hamsafar to get information about the weather prediction before planning their journey.

They should avoid applying sudden brakes and should use fog lights during traveling, said the NHMP official.

To a question, he said NHMP had taken numerous safety measures to ensure safe traveling for the road users.

He said that it had been made mandatory for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV) and Public Service Vehicles (PSV) to install fog lights to ensure safe journey on the motorways and highways.

He informed that to avoid accidents during dense fog, motorways would be closed for traffic but the closure would be made for minimum interval and time to time information would be conveyed immediately through media.