UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorists Advised To Avoid Unnecessary Travel In Foggy Conditions

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:03 PM

Motorists advised to avoid unnecessary travel in foggy conditions

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Friday urged the motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the prevailing foggy conditions in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Friday urged the motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the prevailing foggy conditions in various parts of the country.

An official of NHMP advised the motorists they should drive carefully on motorway and highways observing road safety rules during foggy conditions.

He said road-users should either call NHMP helpline 130 or check NHMP mobile phone app Hamsafar to get information about the weather prediction before planning their journey.

They should avoid applying sudden brakes and should use fog lights during traveling, said the NHMP official.

To a question, he said NHMP had taken numerous safety measures to ensure safe traveling for the road users.

He said that it had been made mandatory for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV) and Public Service Vehicles (PSV) to install fog lights to ensure safe journey on the motorways and highways.

He informed that to avoid accidents during dense fog, motorways would be closed for traffic but the closure would be made for minimum interval and time to time information would be conveyed immediately through media.

Related Topics

Weather Police Motorway Mobile Vehicles Road Traffic Media

Recent Stories

Kazakh Interior Ministry Opens Preliminary Investi ..

56 seconds ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower ahead of holiday ..

1 minute ago

Top court approves for preliminary hearing govt’ ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Retires Launch Vehicle With Ukrainian Contr ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Bina Alliance in Iraqi Parliament Accuses Presi ..

34 minutes ago

There Were No People Inside House Hit by Plane in ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.