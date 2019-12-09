UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorists Asked To Avoid Unnecessary Travel During Foggy Weather

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:22 PM

Motorists asked to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy weather

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Monday urged the motorists to avoid unnecessary travel on motorways during foggy weather currently prevailing in various parts of the country, and drive carefully on the motorway and highways observing road safety rules during foggy conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Monday urged the motorists to avoid unnecessary travel on motorways during foggy weather currently prevailing in various parts of the country, and drive carefully on the motorway and highways observing road safety rules during foggy conditions.

An official of NHMP said that the motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes besides using fog lights during traveling on the motorways and highways.

He said that the road-users should either call NHMP helpline 130 or check NHMP mobile phone app Hamsafar to get information about the weather prediction before planning their journey in fog-affected areas.

To a question, he said that the NHMP had taken numerous safety measures to ensure safe traveling for the road users to avoid accidents in foggy conditions.

He said that it had been made mandatory for Heavy Vehicles (HTV) and Public Transport Vehicles (PSV) to install fog lights for entering the motorways and highways. He informed that, to avoid accidents during the heavy fog, parts of motorways are closed for traffic but the closure would be made for minimum interval and time to time information was being conveyed immediately through media.

He said to avoid travelling during dense fog and only travel in case of emergency.

