Motorway Sections Closed As Fog Blankets Plain Areas In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:21 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) The motorway sections from Samundri to Darkhana (M3), Gojra to Shamkot (M4) and Khanewal to Multan (M5) have been closed as ?dense fog engulfed parts of Punjab on night between Thursday and Friday.

Dense fog has also disrupted flow of traffic at the National Highway in Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Gojra, Basti Maluk, Lodhran and several other cities as visibility was very low.The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

