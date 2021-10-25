UrduPoint.com

Mountains In Upper Dir Receives First Snowfall Of The Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Mountains in Upper Dir receives first snowfall of the season

:The mountains of the Upper Dir district received the first snowfall of the season as a white blanket could be seen covering the hills and bringing a message of severe cold in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The mountains of the Upper Dir district received the first snowfall of the season as a white blanket could be seen covering the hills and bringing a message of severe cold in the area.

According to the local administration, hailstorms hit the area for the second day in a row, causing severe damage to crops, especially fruit trees.

Heavy rains and snowfall in the mountains cooled the weather, affecting daily life.

The hailstorm mainly occurred in areas including Osherai Darra, Darora, Shiringal, Bastan, and which severely affected crops, especially tomatoes and Japanese fruit and Apple orchards.

The weather has turned sharply cold, forcing people to arrange for wood, blankets, and quilts to fight the bitter cold, the administration said.

Related Topics

Weather Dir Apple Rains Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Islamabad Proposes Hosting Meeting of Extended Tro ..

Islamabad Proposes Hosting Meeting of Extended Troika in Second Part of November ..

2 minutes ago
 SC orders to remove all encroachments in Karachi

SC orders to remove all encroachments in Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Confirms Participation in Iran's Conference ..

Moscow Confirms Participation in Iran's Conference on Afghanistan on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Form Coalition to Battle 'Toxic' Climate ..

Russia to Form Coalition to Battle 'Toxic' Climate Questions - Climate Issues En ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 88397 cusecs water

IRSA releases 88397 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Drugs, crime and protests: Ecuador stares into the ..

Drugs, crime and protests: Ecuador stares into the abyss

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.