Mountains in Upper Dir receives first snowfall of the season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The mountains of the Upper Dir district received the first snowfall of the season as a white blanket could be seen covering the hills and bringing a message of severe cold in the area.

According to the local administration, hailstorms hit the area for the second day in a row, causing severe damage to crops, especially fruit trees.

Heavy rains and snowfall in the mountains cooled the weather, affecting daily life.

The hailstorm mainly occurred in areas including Osherai Darra, Darora, Shiringal, Bastan, and which severely affected crops, especially tomatoes and Japanese fruit and Apple orchards.

The weather has turned sharply cold, forcing people to arrange for wood, blankets, and quilts to fight the bitter cold, the administration said.