Multan City Receives Light Rain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:09 PM

Multan City receives light rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The city on Wednesday afternoon received light rain which turned the weather pleasant and provided a respite to people from hot weather.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Multan, partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.3 degree centigrade and 29.4 degree centigrade, respectively.

The humidity was recorded 58 percent at 8:00 am and 38 per cent at 5:00 pm.

