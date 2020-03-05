Multan city witnesses 7 mm rain

City has witnessed 7 millimeters rain Thursday which turned the weather cold

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :City has witnessed 7 millimeters rain Thursday which turned the weather cold.

The black clouds covered the sky and rain continued intermittently.

The metrological officials told APP that such weather would persist by tomorrow afternoon and it would turn fair as westerly waves had approached the country.

The continuous rain creates troubles for citizens especially students and motor bikers. The long queues of vehicles seemed on roads due to standing rain water.

WASA staff also remained busy for drainage of rain water from city roads and low lying areas.

Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio directed the sewerage divisions officials to go into the field along with teams and machinery.

He also ordered to drain the rain water from city roads and metro routes as early as possible.

The Mepco's electricity system was also affected due to thunderstorm and rain.

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 16.2 degree centigrade and 13.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 89 per cent at 5 pm.