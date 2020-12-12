UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murree Receives 6 Inches Snowfall So Far

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 01:46 PM

Murree receives 6 inches snowfall so far

Spokesman Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Saturday said Murree had so far received 6 inches snowfall during the current spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Saturday said Murree had so far received 6 inches snowfall during the current spell.

Talking to APP, a large number of tourists thronged to the hill point to enjoy snowfall and the chilled weather.

He advised people to check road situation before planning their recreational trip and avoid any inconvenience due to any blockage.

He informed that after this rain/snowfall spell, mercury would also drop furtherwarning people to get ready for intense cold in the coming days.

Snowfall with rain occurred in Nathiagali, Ayubia, Galiyat and its adjoining areas, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Murree Road

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan's President Calls Russia, China 'Stra ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Supreme Court 'Let Us Down' by Rejectin ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Reports Over 28,000 New COVID-19 Cases as T ..

33 minutes ago

IIOJK authorities extend ban on 4G internet servic ..

33 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims four more patients in Faisalabad

33 minutes ago

Auction of smuggled vehicles on Dec 17

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.