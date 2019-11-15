UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murree Receives Four Inches Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Murree receives four inches snowfall

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said Murree and its adjoining areas received three to four inches snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said Murree and its adjoining areas received three to four inches snowfall.

A number of people thronged to various hilly areas to enjoy first snowfall of the winter.

An official of PMD said that during the coming days more snowfall expected in hilly areas.

He said widespread rain and wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains and hailstorm at isolated places in plain areas) expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan, South Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

He further said that rains was expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad.

Heavy fall was also expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan during the period, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Rains

Recent Stories

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

12 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

18 minutes ago

General Officer Commanding (GoC) Malakand Division ..

6 minutes ago

St Mark's closed as Venice faces more floods

6 minutes ago

China has over 10,000 star hotels

6 minutes ago

Ehsaas framework to help treatment for disabled pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.