Murree receives four inches snowfall

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said Murree and its adjoining areas received three to four inches snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said Murree and its adjoining areas received three to four inches snowfall.

A number of people thronged to various hilly areas to enjoy first snowfall of the winter.

An official of PMD said that during the coming days more snowfall expected in hilly areas.

He said widespread rain and wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains and hailstorm at isolated places in plain areas) expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan, South Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

He further said that rains was expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad.

Heavy fall was also expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan during the period, he said.

/395