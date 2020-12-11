UrduPoint.com
Murree To Receive Snowfall From Friday: Spokesman PMD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Murree to receive snowfall from Friday: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Friday said Murree would receive snowfall from today (Friday).

Talking to APP,he said snowfall would attract huge tourists but people should check the road conditions before setting out for their journey to Murree for their convenience.

He added that after the snowfall and rains the temperature would come down to minimum level while intense cold weather condition would persist for days to come.

Heavy snowfall with rain thunderstorm would also occurr adjoining areas of Murree,he added.

More Stories From Weather

