NA Offers Fateha For Victims Of Rains, Thunderstorm In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 07:57 PM
The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the victims who lost their lives in rains and thunderstorm in southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.
The NA also offered prayers for early recovery of the injured.