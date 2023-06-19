NA offers Fateha for victims of rains, thunderstorm in KP

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the victims who lost their lives in rains and thunderstorm in southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the victims who lost their lives in rains and thunderstorm in southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

The NA also offered prayers for early recovery of the injured.