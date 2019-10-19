UrduPoint.com
Naran, Babusar Top Receives Snowfall

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Naran, Babusar top receives snowfall

Naran on Saturday received the first spell of Snowfall while Babusar Top received second spell during the winter season, while heavy rain was recorded in the rest of the hilly areas of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Naran on Saturday received the first spell of Snowfall while Babusar Top received second spell during the winter season, while heavy rain was recorded in the rest of the hilly areas of Hazara division.

Babusar Top received more than six inches and Naran two inches snow while on the hills four inches snowfall was recorded last night.

Temperatures in Kaghan and Naran valleys had dropped to minus and it was expected that after more snow during the current week which had been forecasted by the metrological department, temperatures would drop more.

Most of the residents have left the area, while maximum hotels of Naran, Kaghan, and Shogran have been shut down before the snowfall.

Day-long continuous rain in the plains and hilly areas of Hazara division brought a drastic change in temperatures, where people have also started the use of warm clothes and winter delicacies.

