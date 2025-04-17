Open Menu

NAWABSHAH Recorded Highest Temperature 50 C , Matching The Record Set In April 2018

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:42 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A severe heatwave has gripped the city and its surroundings with temperatures soaring to a blistering 50°C, matching the record set in April 2018.

The extreme weather conditions have disrupted daily life, with residents struggling to cope under the intense heat. Adding to the misery, the electricity supply has been highly unstable, playing hide and seek throughout the day. Many areas faced power outages lasting more than 8 hours, leaving people without fans, air conditioners, or even access to clean drinking water.

Doctors have issued warnings to the public, urging them to stay indoors during peak hours, avoid direct exposure to the sun, and increase their intake of cold water to prevent heatstroke. With the mercury rising, ice vendors and ice cream parlors have witnessed a surge in customers. Crowds of heat-stricken citizens are seen flocking to these spots, seeking some relief from the scorching sun. Authorities have yet to announce any emergency measures, as residents continue to bear the brunt of the intense weather.

