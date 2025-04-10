Open Menu

Nawabshah Records 44 Degree Temperature

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 09:34 PM

He people of Nawabshah are once again facing the wrath of extreme weather as temperatures soar past 44°C, causing widespread disruption across the city

The people of Nawabshah are once again facing the wrath of extreme weather as temperatures soar past 44°C, causing widespread disruption across the city.

The heatwave, which has gripped the region for the past few days, is testing the limits of public patience and infrastructure. The electric supply continues its game of hide and seek, with frequent and unannounced power outages making life unbearable for residents.

In many areas, electricity remains suspended for hours, worsening the situation and leaving fans and air conditioners useless during the hottest part of the day. Adding to the misery, solid ice has vanished from the market. Long queues can be seen at ice shops, but demand far exceeds supply.

Some vendors have even run out completely, citing limited production due to load-shedding and soaring temperatures.

Doctors in Nawabshah have issued urgent health advisories, warning citizens to stay indoors, keep hydrated, and avoid direct sun exposure. “This weather can be life-threatening, especially for children and the elderly,” said Dr Sameena Sheikh, a local physician. “We’re already seeing a rise in cases of heatstroke and dehydration." This heatwave reminds the 2018 record when Nawabshah made international headlines for recording one of the highest April temperatures ever observed on Earth — 50.2°C. With little relief in sight, citizens are urging authorities to take immediate steps to restore uninterrupted electricity and ensure availability of ice and drinking water. As temperatures continue to climb, the city remains on edge, bracing for what could be another record-breaking summer.

