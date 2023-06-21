UrduPoint.com

NDMA Advises Masses To Take Precautionary Measures Against Scorching Heatwave

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 11:41 PM

NDMA advises masses to take precautionary measures against scorching heatwave

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday advised the masses to take precautionary measures to cope with scorching heatwave and summer winds that could be deadly sans care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday advised the masses to take precautionary measures to cope with scorching heatwave and summer winds that could be deadly sans care.

The NDMA, in it's advisory, said the people should use plain water more, avoid carbonated drinks, and abstain from going out during the hottest hours of the day.

"Cover your head and then go out in the hot sun. Take special care of the sick, elderly, children and pets. Drink lemon water and ORS to compensate for salt deficiency. Wear light and soft clothes," it said.

The NDMA added,"If someone faints in the heat, the people should pour cold water on his or her head.

" It also noted that extreme heat waves could cause glaciers to melt in glaciated regions, saying the relevant institutions were on alert to deal with the possible situation.

The residents of the areas affected by the threat of glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs) should be aware and careful and cooperate with local administration in any emergency situation, the NDMA added.

During the time, tourists should avoid traveling and staying in areas with possible GLOF risk, the authority said, adding timely protective measures could be helpful in preventing the damages caused by the melting of glaciers.

Related Topics

Water Alert From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

41 minutes ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

50 minutes ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

50 minutes ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

50 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

50 minutes ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.