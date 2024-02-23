- Home
- Weather
- News
- NDMA alerts provincial, national authorities after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall forecast
NDMA Alerts Provincial, National Authorities After Rain-thunderstorms, Snowfall Forecast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert all national and provincial disaster management authorities and relevant departments to ensure precautionary arrangement to manage any emergency situation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert all national and provincial disaster management authorities and relevant departments to ensure precautionary arrangement to manage any emergency situation.
The NDMA Technical Team and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that a westerly wave was entering from 25th February 2024 and might persist till 27th February, the advisory said.
However, under the influence of the intruding weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorms with snowfall
over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Murree, Galliyat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
It added that the snowfall might disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period.
The tourists were advised to remain cautious during the spell and check weather updates before traveling.
It cautioned that electricity and other utility services may get disrupted.
Landslides, mudslides, isolated rain spells and snowfall may lead to potential road blockages in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
The snowfall and rains would likely to cause significant drop in temperatures.
In Balochistan and Southern Punjab, heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs.
The landslides and mudslides may lead to potential road blockages due to isolated rain spell. Moreover, the farmers are advised to remain extra cautious and plan agricultural activity accordingly during the spell.
All the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, National Highway Authority (NHA), National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Rescue 1122,
Dam Authorities, Line Departments, Ministries and Federal Agencies are required to undertake
measures as per respective mandates.
Recent Stories
Sher Afzal Marwat challenges Feb 8 elections before SC
Mayor Karachi for ample arrangements at graveyards on the holy night “Shab-e-B ..
Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block
Financial assistance of Rs 2.4 mln provided to family of late doctor
Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 16
70 newly elected MNAs completed registration process at National Assembly
Karachi Police hosts meeting to discuss progress on safe city project
DC directs to achieve targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign
Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against France
Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized painting competition,2024
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Europa League last-16 draw
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather forecast for city45 minutes ago
-
Cold weather to prevail in upper parts:PMD23 hours ago
-
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir2 days ago
-
Light rain-thunderstorm, snowfall likely at GB, northeast Punjab, Kashmir3 days ago
-
Rains, snowfall kill six, injure 14 in KP: PDMA3 days ago
-
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan4 days ago
-
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi4 days ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Kaghan valley4 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD7 days ago
-
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD10 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh10 days ago
-
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD17 days ago