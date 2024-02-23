Open Menu

NDMA Alerts Provincial, National Authorities After Rain-thunderstorms, Snowfall Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:09 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert all national and provincial disaster management authorities and relevant departments to ensure precautionary arrangement to manage any emergency situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory to alert all national and provincial disaster management authorities and relevant departments to ensure precautionary arrangement to manage any emergency situation.

The NDMA Technical Team and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that a westerly wave was entering from 25th February 2024 and might persist till 27th February, the advisory said.

However, under the influence of the intruding weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorms with snowfall

over the hills was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Murree, Galliyat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

It added that the snowfall might disrupt roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during the forecast period.

The tourists were advised to remain cautious during the spell and check weather updates before traveling.

It cautioned that electricity and other utility services may get disrupted.

Landslides, mudslides, isolated rain spells and snowfall may lead to potential road blockages in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The snowfall and rains would likely to cause significant drop in temperatures.

In Balochistan and Southern Punjab, heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs.

The landslides and mudslides may lead to potential road blockages due to isolated rain spell. Moreover, the farmers are advised to remain extra cautious and plan agricultural activity accordingly during the spell.

All the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, National Highway Authority (NHA), National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Rescue 1122,

Dam Authorities, Line Departments, Ministries and Federal Agencies are required to undertake

measures as per respective mandates.

