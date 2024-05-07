Open Menu

NDMA Issues Advisory Amid Increased Heat, Rainy Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 08:45 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued advisory for the general public and relevant departments to observe diligence and care during the ongoing week due to light to moderate increase in temperature and rainy weather forecast at the weekend by the Met Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday issued advisory for the general public and relevant departments to observe diligence and care during the ongoing week due to light to moderate increase in temperature and rainy weather forecast at the weekend by the Met Office.

The NDMA in its advisory issued here mentioned that as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the daytime temperatures were likely to see light to moderate increase, due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere in most parts of the country particularly in southern half of the country.

However, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from May 10 and likely to grip upper parts on May 12 that might result into heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, hailstorm and windstorm.

It said the temperature is likely to be three to five degrees Celsius higher than normal during May 8-10 in most parts of the country.

"A possible rise in temperature may lead to heat wave conditions. People should take necessary precautions to avoid heat wave, and avoid unnecessary travel, whereas livestock owners should take protective measures for their livestock during extreme heat," it added.

From May 10, there is a possibility of rain with wind, hail and thunderstorm in different parts of the country, whereas farmers should make their routines according to the weather conditions.

