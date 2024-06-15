NDMA Issues Advisory On Weather During Eid-ul-Azha
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:31 PM
NDMA advises preparedness for potential floods and landslides, especially in Upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for public awareness regarding the weather on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
The NDMA forecast chances of rain, wind and dust storm and thunderstorm in most parts of country including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Gilgit, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, South Punjab and some parts of Sindh during the Eid holidays.
Meanwhile, NDMA has launched the “PAK-NDMA Disaster Alert” application to provide general public with up-to-date alerts, advisories and hazard specific guidelines and public service messages.
