NDMA Issues Fresh Alert On Rain, Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 10:34 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather advisory for more rains/snowfalls Wednesday issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather advisory for more rains/snowfalls Wednesday issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

In a news release, the authority has advised PDMAs/DDMAs to coordinate with concerned departments for arrangement and placement of necessary inventory and other essentials along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.

The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage/obstruction, to coordinate with relevant District and Municipal Administrations for ensuring mitigation measures for possible urban/ flash flooding.

Concerned departments have been asked to ensure that tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised / forewarned about weather forecast.

