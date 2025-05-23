NDMA Urges Caution Amid Forecast Storms Across Punjab, Islamabad, KP
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 11:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory, warning of isolated showers, thunderstorms, windstorms, and dust storms expected over the next 12 to 36 hours in parts of Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Residents are urged to remain vigilant, secure loose objects, and avoid unnecessary outdoor travel during severe weather conditions.
The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an impact-based advisory, warning that strong winds and thunderstorms could uproot weak trees and lead to temporary power outages. Dust storms pose a risk to fragile structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electrical infrastructure, while reduced visibility during storms may heighten the likelihood of road accidents.
The NDMA urges the public to exercise caution during storms by avoiding trees, billboards, and other unstable structures.
Residents are advised to park vehicles in secure, covered locations and limit outdoor movement to ensure safety.
The vulnerable areas, include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Narowal, and surrounding regions.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, and dust storms are forecast over the next 12 to 36 hours, impacting various districts such as Chitral, Battagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, and nearby areas.
To stay informed about the latest weather updates before traveling, download and use the "Pak NDMA Alert App."
NDMA said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant departments to ensure timely response and public safety.
