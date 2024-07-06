NDMA Warns Of Floods, Landsliding Due To Heavy Falls
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:01 PM
Heavy and very heavy falls with wind and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) NDMA has warned of floods and landsliding due to heavy and very heavy falls in many parts of the country.
Hot and humid weather with rain-wind and thundershowers has been forecast for few areas of Sindh and Balochistan while partly cloudy weather with rainfall activity is expected in Gilgit Baltistan.
The rains are likely to induce flash floods and landsliding in hilly mountainous regions of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.
The NDMA has also warned of hill torrents along Kirthar and KPh-i-Sulaiman ranges which may affect at-risk areas of Balochistan and Punjab.
It has also warned of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.
Increased temperatures and rains may trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding in vulnerable valleys of KPK and Gilgit Baltistan.
From tomorrow, medium to high level flood peaks are expected at river Chenab downstream near Marala, medium level peaks at River Kabul near Nowshehra and river Jhelum upstream Mangla dam.
In view of the above forecast, NDMA directed all provincial disaster management authorities to issue early warnings and ensure timely evacuation of at-risk populations from vulnerable areas.
It has advised the public to keep themselves alert and visit NDMA website or Pak NDMA Alert app for latest updates.
