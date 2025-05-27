NDMA Warns Of Heavy Rain, Landslide Risk In Northern Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning about heavy to moderate rain persisting over the next few days, posing a heightened risk of localized landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning about heavy to moderate rain persisting over the next few days, posing a heightened risk of localized landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA, the risk of landslides remains high in several areas, including Mansehra, Kolai Palas, Upper Kohistan, Darel, Diamir, Gilgit, Nagar, and Hunza.
The NEOC has urged residents in vulnerable areas to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant against potential hazards, including landslides, slope failures, rockfalls, and ground subsidence.
The adverse weather conditions could impact transportation and infrastructure, urging local authorities and residents to remain vigilant.
Authorities advised people staying informed through social media, local news, and official updates. Citizens are encouraged to follow the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time information and safety guidelines.
Travellers in affected areas are advised to exercise caution, while emergency response teams are on standby to handle any incidents.
The NDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and recommends citizens stay updated through official advisories.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in d ..
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE
Meeting discuss issues of Bestway Cement Industrial Units
1 killed, 5 injured in Hazro road accident
Steps taken to provide best services to railway passengers: Abbasi
CII emphasizes public awareness over mandatory thalassemia testing in pre-marita ..
Salman Agha promises ‘fearless but not careless’ cricket as T20I captain
Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Sharjah
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to a ..
Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola
Windstorm and rain lash parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad
Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS posts for not presenting degrees
More Stories From Weather
-
NDMA warns of heavy rain, landslide risk in Northern Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported2 hours ago
-
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issues weather alert24 hours ago
-
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawalpindi, Islamabad3 days ago
-
NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP4 days ago
-
Intermittent rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected in Lahore6 days ago
-
Severe heatwave grips Pakistan: temperatures soar above normal across country7 days ago
-
Scorching heat grips provincial capital7 days ago
-
Weather update: Heatwave alert issued for Punjab, KP7 days ago
-
Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore8 days ago
-
Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD12 days ago
-
First heatwave of May expected to hit Pakistan this week: PMD alert13 days ago