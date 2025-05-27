NDMA warns of heavy rain, landslide risk in Northern Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning about heavy to moderate rain persisting over the next few days, posing a heightened risk of localized landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning about heavy to moderate rain persisting over the next few days, posing a heightened risk of localized landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA, the risk of landslides remains high in several areas, including Mansehra, Kolai Palas, Upper Kohistan, Darel, Diamir, Gilgit, Nagar, and Hunza.

The NEOC has urged residents in vulnerable areas to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant against potential hazards, including landslides, slope failures, rockfalls, and ground subsidence.

The adverse weather conditions could impact transportation and infrastructure, urging local authorities and residents to remain vigilant.

Authorities advised people staying informed through social media, local news, and official updates. Citizens are encouraged to follow the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time information and safety guidelines.

Travellers in affected areas are advised to exercise caution, while emergency response teams are on standby to handle any incidents.

The NDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and recommends citizens stay updated through official advisories.