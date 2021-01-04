UrduPoint.com
New Cold Wave Hits Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:01 PM

New cold wave hits Hazara division

A new cold wave on Monday struck most parts of the Hazara division as snowfall and rain continued on the third consecutive day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A new cold wave on Monday struck most parts of the Hazara division as snowfall and rain continued on the third consecutive day.

Snow clearing machinery of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) was working to open the blockade at Muree road and link roads of Nathiagali and surrounding areas.

During last two days Galyat and Thanyani received up to 8 inches of snow, Shugran and Kaghan one foot, Naran 1.5 feet while Abbottabad city and surrounding areas also received heavy rain.

Snowfall on the mountainous of Kagan, Naran, Alai, Babusar Top, Galyat and Thandyani caused severe cold in the region. Temperatures in the hilly areas of Hazara division including Abbottabad city remained below freezing level while in the plain areas of the region temperatures also dropped to zero.

Due to the new spell of snowfall, some of the link roads in the Galyat region were blocked. GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said an advisory had been issued for the tourists and the locals, asking them to avoid unnecessary travel on the slippery roads.

He further said although main Murree road was open for all sorts of vehicular traffic, Pakistan Meteorological department forecast more snowfall and rain till Tuesday evening in Galyat and upper parts of Hazara division.

District administration Mansehra in his travel advisory directed the tourists not to park their vehicles on the roadside in the snow hit areas and avoid taking selfies which could create hindrance in traffic flow, travel with full fuel tank, avoid wrong parking.

The tourists were also advised to use chains on the tyres while driving in the snow and must keep a good stock of water, dry fruit items as well as dry fruits for instant energy.

Drive carefully with slow speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid repeated use of breaks and contact with local administration in case of an emergency.

