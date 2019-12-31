New rain spell likely in end of this week, reduces fog, smog: Met office

(@imziishan)

Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Khalid Malik Tuesday said a new rain spell is forecast in various parts of the country at end of this week which would reduce prevailing fog and smog in plain areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Khalid Malik Tuesday said a new rain spell is forecast in various parts of the country at end of this week which would reduce prevailing fog and smog in plain areas of the country.

Rainfall is likely in Lahore, Gunjranwala, Sahiwal, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He further informed the reason behind production of smog and fog was smoke of automobiles, adding, when the atmosphere containing carbon suspended particles it occurs smog.

He said when weather containing fog due to clouds came nearer, the atmosphere became unclear and dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh, while some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

\395