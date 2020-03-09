UrduPoint.com
New Rain Spell To Start From Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:39 PM

New rain spell to start from Wednesday

The Met Office said that new spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start from Wednesday to Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Met Office said that new spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start from Wednesday to Friday.

After three days break new spell of rains would be continued for three days in parts of the province.

It is worth mentioning here that 21 people killed while 47 injured and 98 houses were damaged owing rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said all the district administrations to provide precautionary measures and call on 1700 help line during any untoward incident for 24/7.

The Relief Department declared emergency from March 7 to March 14 to provide relief to the victims of rains affective areas.

