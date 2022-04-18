New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Meteorological Department Monday has forecast heavy rains coupled with hailstorms and thunderstorms in most parts of Hazara division which started on Sunday evening.

According to the Met office, thundershowers are expected in most parts of the province and would likely to continue till Thursday evening.

PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to the district administration and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures in view of rains and snowfall.

According to the letter issued by the PDMA to the districts, strong winds and hailstorms are expected to damage standing crops in some districts, while in sensitive areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Batgram, Torghar, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad heavy rain is also expected.

Instructions have also been issued to the tourists in this regard, the tourists should take special precautionary measures during the journey and be aware of the weather situation.

PDMA's Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and the citizens were directed to report any untoward incident to the PDMA's helpline 1700.