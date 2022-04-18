UrduPoint.com

New Rain Spell With Thunder/hailstorm Enters Hazara Division

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 18, 2022 | 05:13 PM

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

Meteorological Department Monday has forecast heavy rains coupled with hailstorms and thunderstorms in most parts of Hazara division which started on Sunday evening

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Meteorological Department Monday has forecast heavy rains coupled with hailstorms and thunderstorms in most parts of Hazara division which started on Sunday evening.

According to the Met office, thundershowers are expected in most parts of the province and would likely to continue till Thursday evening.

PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to the district administration and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures in view of rains and snowfall.

According to the letter issued by the PDMA to the districts, strong winds and hailstorms are expected to damage standing crops in some districts, while in sensitive areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Batgram, Torghar, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad heavy rain is also expected.

Instructions have also been issued to the tourists in this regard, the tourists should take special precautionary measures during the journey and be aware of the weather situation.

PDMA's Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and the citizens were directed to report any untoward incident to the PDMA's helpline 1700.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mansehra Kohistan Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

Two shot dead, child dies on road

Two shot dead, child dies on road

5 minutes ago
 Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve t ..

Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve traffic issues in DI Khan

5 minutes ago
 SECP organizes awareness session for registered in ..

SECP organizes awareness session for registered intermediaries

6 minutes ago
 Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' dema ..

Russia broadcasts video of captured 'Britons' demanding UK PM negotiate their re ..

6 minutes ago
 Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals res ..

Football: CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals results

6 minutes ago
 Myanmar releases 1,619 prisoners in New Year's amn ..

Myanmar releases 1,619 prisoners in New Year's amnesty

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.