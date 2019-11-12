UrduPoint.com
New Rainy Spell In KP From Thursday: Met Office

Tue 12th November 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Meteorological Department has forecast new rainy spell for plain and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Thursday (Nov 14).

The fresh spell will continue till Saturday as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued letters to the district administrations for taking measure to meet any eventuality during emergency.

Similarly, the PDMA also urged tourists visiting the KP to take precautionary measures while visiting the province during the rainy season.

The people can use helpline 1700 for informing the authorities about any unpleasant incident during rains.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

