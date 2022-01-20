UrduPoint.com

New Spell Of Rains, Snowfall In KP From Friday, PDMA Issues Alert

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 02:41 PM

New spell of rains, snowfall in KP from Friday, PDMA issues alert

A new spell of rains and snowfall in mountainous areas has been predicted for most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday evening, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday

DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sharif Hussain said an alert has been issued to all the departments concerned for taking preemptive measures to avert rain-related mishaps across the province.

According to the Met Office, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Bajaur and Kurram districts would receive rains with intermittent intervals.

In Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Swat, Mallam Jabba, Dir, Shangla, Buner, and mountains of Mansehra there were chances of snowfall during the spell.

DG PDMA said an alert has been issued to all the district administrations and departments concerned to take precautionary measures to deal with any emergency situation.

In upper parts of the province, the rain and snowfall may cause landslides and the closure of roads.

The local authorities have been directed to ensure the provision of all necessary machinery in the wake of any emerging situation.

The PDMA has also advised the tourists and travelers to adopt all precautionary measures while traveling through these areas and remain abreast of the weather forecast. It said the emergency operation center of PDMA was totally functional and in case of any emergency a call could be made on helpline number 1700.

The Met Office said the spell would likely prevail from Friday evening to Monday with intermittent intervals.

