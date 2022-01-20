UrduPoint.com

NHA Finalizes Arrangements After Rain, Snowfall Forecast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022

NHA finalizes arrangements after rain, snowfall forecast

National Highway Authority (NHA) has finalized all the arrangements for clearance of snow after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast snowfall and rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has finalized all the arrangements for clearance of snow after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast snowfall and rain.

The required machinery, equipment and personnel have been deployed at vulnerable spots, said NHA in a statement.

Chairman NHA himself monitoring the process and preparations have been made for snow clearance from Muzaffarabad Highway.

Met office advised all the authorities concerned to remain "ALERT" and take precautionary measures on Saturday and Sunday.

PMD informed that, another weather system is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system more rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills (with few heavy falls & hailstorm) are expected in Islamabad, Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur from Friday (evening/night) to Monday (morning).

Rain-thunderstorm in Dera Ismail Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Noshki on Friday (evening/night)/Saturday.

PMD said that heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts on Saturday and Sunday, adding that possibility of Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period.

