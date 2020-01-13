NHA, GDA move machinery to remove snow from Galayat: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Galayat Development Authority and National Highway Authority moved the heavy machinery to Galayat that received heavy snowfall during last 24 hours, causing blockade of main Murree-Galayat Road and approach roads for all kinds of traffic.

The Spokesman of Relief and Settlement Department told APP on Monday that since last night snowfall continued in Galayat valleys lashing different areas such as Nathia Gali, Donga Gali, Bagnotar, Thandyani, Ayubia, Khanus Poor and others adjoining areas, turning weather extremely cold and muggy.

The approached roads leading to Mouza-Malach Road and Thandyani-Sialkot Road were also blocked.

Abbottabad-Murree Road is clear for traffic upto Charrian Bagnotar, however the same is blocked for traffic from Batangi Mor up-to Kalabag and Nathia Gali.

The machinery of Pakthunkhwa Highway Authority was busy in clearance of the blockage.

On the other hand, Muree road from Bharrian to Changla Gali is partially open for one way traffic and Pakhtunkhwa highway machinery was working for clearance of road.

The connecting roads of Nathia Gali have been cleared by Galayat Development Authority and the machinery has been deployed in Changla Gali and Donga Gali towns for clearance of roads.

Heavy rain fall is being reported in Tehsil Lora however, all roads are clear for traffic.

He said no untoward incident has been reported in Abbottabad district with regard to ongoing harsh cold weather condition in Galayat.